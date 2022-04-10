Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 73,497 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Parker-Hannifin worth $259,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

PH traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

