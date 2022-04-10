Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $274,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

