Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Financial Analysis

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 13.85% 7.72% 0.54% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.22% 1.28%

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patriot National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.81 $5.09 million $1.30 12.92 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.17 $22.52 million $3.40 7.82

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

