Coreto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,083.00 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Coreto has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $12,083.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.88 or 0.07625609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.72 or 1.00294807 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.