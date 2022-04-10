Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00265022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,091,531 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

