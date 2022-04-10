Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,332. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

