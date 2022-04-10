Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.80. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

