Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Booking worth $300,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

BKNG stock traded down $45.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,167.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,300.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,355.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

