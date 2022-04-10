Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.75% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $325,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,167 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,226,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,001,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

