Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 73,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

