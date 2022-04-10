Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 72,004 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Boeing worth $360,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,198. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

