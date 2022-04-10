Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,222 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $336,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

