$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,929. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $99,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

