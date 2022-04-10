Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $1.75 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $33.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $355.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $713.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

