Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 433,139 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 433,139 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,099,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

