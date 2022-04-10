Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 197,155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,155 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Philip Morris International worth $378,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

