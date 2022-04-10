$0.89 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Masco also reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

MAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Masco has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

