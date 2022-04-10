$47.33 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report $47.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $48.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $69.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $235.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 296,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

