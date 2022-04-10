$228.76 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to report sales of $228.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.03 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,092. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.