Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $335.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.64 million and the highest is $339.57 million. RadNet reported sales of $315.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 139,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

