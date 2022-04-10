Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,506 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

