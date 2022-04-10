Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

