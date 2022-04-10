AMERCO Announces Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.97. 76,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,044. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $523.94 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $592.55 and its 200-day moving average is $664.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

