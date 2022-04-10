Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 118,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 95,166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 3,075,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

