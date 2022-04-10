Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,493 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. 1,168,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

