Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $500,091.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $500,091.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

