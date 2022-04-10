K21 (K21) 1-Day Volume Reaches $100,273.00

K21 (K21) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $100,273.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,328,406 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

