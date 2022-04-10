Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $25.90. 16,068,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

