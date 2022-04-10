Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 174,919 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

