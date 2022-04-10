Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $127.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $128.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $105.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $516.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.06 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $556.95 million, with estimates ranging from $555.30 million to $558.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 904,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,182. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.