Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.95. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 789.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $16.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

