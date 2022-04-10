Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,107,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,515. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.