-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 512,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,691. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

