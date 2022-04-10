-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Amplitude stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 512,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,691. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05.
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude (Get Rating)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.