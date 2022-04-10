Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 532,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,955. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

