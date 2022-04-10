Terra Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $95.73 or 0.00221792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 748,515,910 coins and its circulating supply is 354,947,219 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.