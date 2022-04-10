Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 403,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,024. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

