Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Capitalization Tops $782,046.79

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $782,046.79 and $560.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00221792 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 291,127,493 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

