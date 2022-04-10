Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will post $22.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,677 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.