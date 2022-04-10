Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will post $22.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,677 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.