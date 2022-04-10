Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.50. 1,258,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

