Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 805.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.66. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

