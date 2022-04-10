CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,863,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. 499,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $163.82. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.