Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $31.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,097,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $918.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $968.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

