Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the lowest is $53.10 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $277.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

INSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 152,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,226. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.