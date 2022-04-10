Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 2,219,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,369. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

