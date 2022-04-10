Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:PBLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 3,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

