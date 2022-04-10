Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $34.97 on Friday, hitting $2,190.56. The company had a trading volume of 205,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,195. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,221.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,953.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,907.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

