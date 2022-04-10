Brokerages Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regis.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RGS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,240. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.