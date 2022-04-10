Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 1,665,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,903. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

