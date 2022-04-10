Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 2,969,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

