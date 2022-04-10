Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,410 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.47. 799,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

